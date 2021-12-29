Batayola named to Advisory Commission

President Joe Biden named International Community Health Services (ICHS) President and Chief Executive Officer Teresita Batayola as one of 25 leaders who will be appointed to the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.

The 25-member commission’s focus is on advancing equity, justice, and opportunity for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities. The commission will advise Biden on ways that public, private, and nonprofit organizations can work together to improve outcomes for these populations.

The commission will also monitor hate crimes against members of Asian communities, which have significantly increased since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.