New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams appointed two Asian American women to be deputy mayors last week.

Maria Torres-Springer and Meera Joshi will be two of six deputy mayors to serve under Adams—the first two people of Asian descent to be appointed to the position. Five of the six deputy mayors are women.

Torres-Springer, who is Filipino, will be the deputy mayor for economic and workforce development, while Joshi, who is South Asian, was appointed deputy mayor for operations.