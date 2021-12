MG2 made its annual donation of roast chickens on Nov. 19 to the Asian Counseling & Referral Service (ACRS) food bank. The annual chicken drive is now in its 13th year.

This year, 450 roast chickens and red envelopes were donated—prompting one of the longest lines that the ACRS food bank has seen in awhile.

MG2 also delivered 160 roast chickens to the South Seattle Senior Service Center on Nov. 24.