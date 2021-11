More than 30 viewing stones are now on display in Stone Images XI, a free, public exhibition at Pacific Bonsai Museum in Federal Way through Jan. 9, 2022.

Stones in the exhibition were collected in Washington, California, North and South Dakota, Oregon, and New Mexico.

The exhibit is the 11th in a series of shows organized by the Puget Sound Bonsai Association’s Northwest Viewing Stone Club at Pacific Bonsai Museum.