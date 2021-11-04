Two injured in CID shooting on Halloween

Police are investigating after two people were shot in the Chinatown-International District on Halloween.

At 4:55 p.m., someone called 911 about a man who had been shot in the 1200 block of South Jackson Street. Officers found two men who had both been shot in the leg.

Officers applied tourniquets and then transferred care to Seattle Fire Department medics when they arrived. Medics transported the approximately 35-year-old man and an approximately 40-year-old man to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. Both were in stable condition.

Witnesses provided differing suspect descriptions and police searched the area but did not find anyone matching those descriptions.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.