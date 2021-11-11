Sizzling Pot King burglarized

Thieves stole money and other equipment from Sizzling Pot King on South King Street on Nov. 7.

Surveillance video captured a man and woman—who entered separately— taking $200 cash from the register, as well as eight iPads and a credit card machine.

The thieves broke the restaurant’s store front window and climbed in. The glass has since been fixed. The owners tell the Northwest Asian Weekly their alarm did not go off as the battery was dead.

This was the second break-in this year. The first incident was in January.