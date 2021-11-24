Sawant recall election

King County Elections (KCE) mailed ballots on Nov. 17 to over 76,000 registered voters in Seattle City Council District 3 for the Dec. 7 election to recall Kshama Sawant.

Only voters registered in Seattle City Council District 3 are eligible to vote.

The allegations levied by recall proponents, and Sawant’s response to them, will be on the ballot itself and voters will mark RECALL YES or RECALL NO.

On Nov. 23, leaders from the Asian, Black and Jewish communities released a statement in support of the Recall Sawant campaign.

“We want to make something emphatically clear: Councilmember Kshama Sawant does not speak for us, nor our communities.”

The statement continued, “District 3 voters ought to be aware of Sawant’s long history of attacking our communities and hi-jacking our efforts.

“Sawant regularly trades in rhetoric that gives rise to antisemitism, resulting in violence and hatred directed at the Jewish community. She has also stoked chaos in the Black community and sought to hijack the efforts of Black Lives Matter organizers to promote her own political agenda.

“The Seattle Asian community has repeatedly attempted to bring concerns to Councilmember Sawant regarding the loss of vibrancy in the International District resulting from the city’s lax attitude toward crime in the district.

Sawant refuses to advocate for the Asian community because she falsely equates crime with poverty and exploits our problems for political gain.

Sawant appropriates the cultural identity of the Asian community for political gain and gamesmanship—but turns her back on the community’s needs.”

If you have not yet received your ballot, call KCE at 206-296-VOTE (8683).

The deadline to register to vote online is Nov. 29. Voters can register and vote through 8 p.m. on Election Day at any of KCE’s Vote Center locations.

Ballots must be postmarked by Dec. 7, or returned to one of the 16 drop boxes locations open for this election. Drop boxes are open 24-hours, seven days a week until 8 p.m. sharp on Election Day.