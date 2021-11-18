Renton seeks applicants for Equity Commission

The City of Renton is looking for candidates to serve on its newly-created Equity Commission.

The Equity Commission’s primary goal will be to develop recommendations enabling community members to achieve equitable outcomes by removing racial, economic, and social barriers in city programs, services, and policies.

The commission will consist of nine members, who are either Renton residents or business owners. One member must be between 18-25 years old. Candidates must have a demonstrated commitment to equity and reflect the diversity of Renton including, but not limited to ethnicity, race, age, gender, faith, gender identity and expression, and profession. Members will be appointed by the mayor and subject to confirmation by the city council.

The application is on the city’s website at https://bit.ly/30AbbIS.

Applicants can also call 425-430-7394 to have one mailed.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 30, at 5 p.m.