Holly Yasui dies

Writer, editor, and documentary filmmaker Holly Yasui died on Oct. 31 in Mexico from complications of COVID-19. She was 68 years old and the youngest daughter of Minoru Yasui, the legendary Japanese American lawyer and civil rights activist.

She is co-founder of the Minoru Yasui Legacy Project based in Portland, Oregon and co-director and executive producer of the documentary film ‘Never Give Up! Minoru Yasui and the Fight for Justice.’

Her father was one of the three Japanese American litigants who challenged military orders in the U.S. Supreme Court during World War II, and she signed on to various amicus briefs since 9/11 on racial profiling, discriminatory surveillance, guilt by association, and the Muslim Ban.