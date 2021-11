Luly Yang has designed a sustainably-minded uniform collection fresh for Climate Pledge Arena (CPA).

The collection features tailored pants, vests, button-up shirts, blazers, and dresses that are made with 80% recycled materials—aligning with the CPA’s mission to be the first carbon zero arena in the world.

The uniforms are currently being worn by the CPA ambassadors, and the team members in the Space Needle and Verizon Lounges.