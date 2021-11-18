Christine Brodie heads to Miss USA

Miss Washington USA Christine Brodie will head to Tulsa, Oklahoma to represent our state in the Miss USA pageant on Nov. 29.

Currently an executive recruiter for Amazon, Brodie aspires to impact inclusivity efforts as a program manager in the corporate recruiting space.

A graduate of Washington State University, Brodie is also passionate about raising awareness for local shelters that provide resources to underprivileged women. Her interests include traveling, reading, and spending quality time with her family.