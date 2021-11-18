Northwest Asian Weekly



Chinese American veterans honored

Honoree Gene Moy is surrounded by his children Raymond Eng, Corey Moy and Jadina Terashita

Chinese American Citizens Alliance (C.A.C.A.) Seattle and the Seattle Regional Chinese American World War II Veterans Congressional Gold Medal Committee celebrated Chinese American WWII veterans on Nov. 13 at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue.

Nearly 20,000 Chinese Americans served during World War II in every theater and every branch of the United States Armed Forces, despite barriers to citizenship and equality.

At the event, each living veteran or veteran’s family representative received a bronze replica of the Congressional Gold Medal, a gift from the C.A.C.A. and American Legion Cathay Post #186.

