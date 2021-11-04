Anna May Wong to grace quarter

The U.S. Mint announced in October that legendary 1920s starlet Anna May Wong will appear on the back of the quarter next year. It is one of five designs that spotlight the contributions of notable American women.

Often described as Hollywood’s first Asian American movie star, Wong rose to fame with her roles in films like “Shanghai Express” and “Daughter of the Dragon.” She’s also known for her vocal criticisms of the studio system, as she frequently spoke out about the racism she endured as an actress.