The Tony Lee wins Edson award

Aisaya Corbray of LIHI (left) is presented with Tax Credit Excellence Award by Rep. Suzan DelBene on Sept. 23 (Photo provided by LIHI)

The Tony Lee Apartments in Lake City belatedly received the 2020 Charles L. Edson Tax Credit Excellence Award in the Large Metropolitan Category (city population of 300,000 or more) on Sept. 23.

Developed by the Low-Income Housing Institute (LIHI), the Tony Lee provides 70 new affordable homes built on the site of a former fire station.

The building is located adjacent to NeighborHealth, a health care clinic serving low-income household, and within a quarter-mile of a grocery store, the Parks Department Community Center, a public library, public transportation, schools, and employment opportunities.

