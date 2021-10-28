SPL hours and services

The Seattle Public Library (SPL) wants your input on when you want your neighborhood library to be open.

In 2019, Seattle voters overwhelmingly passed a levy to expand the Seattle Public Library’s hours and services, as well as ending overdue fines. Now that all Library locations are reopened, it is planning ahead for how to use levy-supported funds to expand hours and wants to hear from you.

Take the brief survey, offered in eight languages, at spl.org/LevySurvey between now and Nov. 8. You can also go to a nearby branch and take it on a library computer, or request a printed version of the survey.

Library staff are on hand to help with any questions at 206-386-4636.