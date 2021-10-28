Sammamish City Council race ruled by growth fears

By Mahlon Meyer

Northwest Asian Weekly

More roads or more broadband. That is one of the choices facing voters in the Sammamish City Council race.

At the same time, the choice is emblematic of the competing visions offered by two candidates for the future of their city—one a desire to “protect” the character of the city, the other a pivot to manage the inevitable influx of new residents.

Josh Amato, a small business owner and city planning commissioner, and Amy Lam, the creative director for the Museum of History and Industry, are responding to concerns about congestion and growth in a city with one of the highest median incomes in the country.

Amato wants a major devotion of funds, including increased taxes and the diversion of existing taxes, toward roads.

Lam argues that “municipal broadband,” in which the city invests in fiber optics for all residents, will better meet the needs of post-pandemic life in which IT workers and other residents will be working from home more regularly.

Development

Amato’s foremost slogan is to “stop unsustainable growth and end over-development.” On his campaign website, he contends that any “high-density housing” should be built in areas that are “within transit centers.” Sammamish is not, he said.

Rather, he vows to help current homeowners with easing building permits, citing the example of how onerous it was for him to install a hot tub in his own home.

But Lam said that Sammamish has no choice but to absorb more population because it is mandated under state law—the Washington State Growth Management Act. Under her proposal, she would support a pre-existing plan to build a “Town Center” with mixed-use units.

Her argument is that those living in such units would bring fewer cars into the area than continued development of one-family homes, which constitute the current trend in city development.

The current city council has spent $4 million in attorney’s fees to stop the Town Center Plan, which was approved in 2008, “with broad public support,” according to her website.

Amato has argued that such a plan would, in fact, only increase congestion. His plan is to encourage smaller dwellings.

“Developers build what will return the highest profit. In most cases, that means they build massive houses on tiny lots (overdevelopment). I believe city regulations need to be updated to end this practice and I am proud we have been working toward that on the Planning Commission,” he wrote in response to emailed questions. “I am also a strong advocate of Cottage Housing … housing that is smaller in square footage will be more affordable.”

Policing

In Amato’s vision for the future, Sammamish would have more police on the streets. He said one sergeant and two officers have already been added to the force, but they won’t be available until next year.

“At this time, I believe we are well-served by our contract for police services with the King County Sheriff’s Office, but I will not be complacent,” he said on his website.

Lam argues that the crime rate is exceedingly low—1.7 incidents per 1,000 residents—but she does support an increase in staffing so that those serving can have more time for training and less need for overtime.

She said, unlike Amato, she does not support an “increased police presence.”

Both say that the crimes in the city are mostly property crimes—car prowling or stealing mail or packages.

For Amato, the answer could involve giving more power to the police, such as arming them with automatic license plate readers, although he said he was raising it only for consideration.

“This could be a solution to give police the evidence they need to make arrests and deter crime,” he wrote on his website.

For Lam, however, she puts the responsibility more in the hands of the citizens.

“Police presence also doesn’t absolve us of the responsibility of locking car doors, shutting garage doors, removing packages from porches, and not leaving valuables in cars overnight. In my neighborhood, only half the mailboxes are locking ones,” she wrote on her website.

Values

As for personal values, Amato emphasizes transparency. He promises that many issues will be put up for city-wide vote before being enacted into policy.

He devotes a significant portion of his website to his family background, which was often disrupted, involving a mother that was murdered, a divorce, moving to multiple schools, and a time in a facility that now describes itself as using equine therapy, but where staff were accused of torturing children, according to a link provided by his website.

“I fully believe the allegations … based on my experience, but they were not that bad while I was there,” he said.

The Northwest Asian Weekly asked how he had handled the trauma of growing up under those circumstances.

“You learn by doing and living through it. Everyone goes through difficult times in their lives, it’s how you respond to it and what you do next that defines who you are. Sometimes I responded well and sometimes I didn’t. I could have easily gone down a terrible path and I didn’t. I had good people around me to help guide me and provide perspective,” he said.

As for Lam, she kept coming back to the theme of inclusion. Her parents opened the first Chinese restaurant in Saginaw, Michigan. She and her brother were the only Asians in high school, which led her to choose Brandeis for college, where there were no fraternities and sororities.

“They can exclude you based on how you look.”

When she sensed she was being discriminated against when applying for a teaching job at Western Washington University (she has a Master’s in Graphic Design from Yale), she accused the institution of systemic racism.

“This was the genesis of what made me want to get involved,” she said.

Amato has been involved in politics for at least a decade and met his wife while working on the gubernatorial campaign of Rob McKenna. She was the finance director.

A turn to the negative

The contest has also involved negative campaigning.

Lam said she originally focused on the issues, without mentioning her opponent. But Amato has been taking her words out of context to misrepresent her positions.

In response, she said she has been forced to “speak out,” contending that his misrepresentation of her carries over to his own background.

On her website, she shares material from a Sammamish blog that seems to suggest Amato downplayed the severity of an arrest in 2009. In addition, the outlet shows a 2010 email that Amato sent on behalf of Republican Dick Muri, who was running for Congress. The email was asking for the endorsement of Americans for Legal Immigration PAC (ALIPAC), a group that is virulently anti-immigration and has been found by the Anti-Defamation League to be favored by white supremacist groups and Neo-Nazis.

Amato, responding to several queries, said he did not know why the blog, the Sammamish Comment, had “decided to smear” him.

“The Comment wanted to create a narrative from the 2009 incident … to paint me as a racist to smear me. In 2010, I was working for a long-shot congressional campaign and submitted the candidate’s responses to ALIPAC, as I did for the dozens of questionnaires we received. My “connection” to that group is no greater than a single email I sent on behalf of my boss over a decade ago,” he wrote.

“In looking at what they promote, no, I don’t agree with them. Their policy positions are unrealistic and unhelpful and their rhetoric is hurtful and often hateful,” he said.

Mahlon can be contacted at info@nwasianweekly.com.