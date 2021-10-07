Man wounded in Chinatown-International District shooting

Police responded to an encampment near the Chinatown-International District after a man was shot in the leg.

The 32-year-old was reportedly walking near 10th Avenue and South Lane Street around 1 a.m. on Sept. 28 when he was struck in the leg by a bullet.

He was able to walk to a friend’s tent in a nearby encampment and bandage his wound. An hour later, the victim called 911. Neither the victim, nor anyone else at the scene, were able to provide police with additional information about the circumstances of the shooting.

Medics transported the man to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.