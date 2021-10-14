Ginger Luke remembrance

A service for Georgina (Ginger) Gail Luke was held on Oct. 1 at Evergreen Washelli.

Luke passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 22 at the age of 73.

Born and raised in Seattle, and a graduate of Franklin High School, Luke loved animals and brought home many farm animals when she was growing up, including a horse, goat, and pig.

Ginger previously owned the Rickshaw restaurant—which she sold around 2014—to pursue her passion of rescuing dogs. Ginger’s Pet Rescue was founded in 2006 and has saved over 18,000 dogs to date from around the world.

Her obituary stated that a remembrance can be made to gingerspetrescue.org (or she would love it if you adopt a dog).