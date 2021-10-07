Classifieds

United Way of King County is Seeking a Food Security Impact Manager

Job Summary: The Impact Manager will lead our Community Food Fund, DoorDash Home Delivery, and Emergency Food and Shelter Programs. The successful candidate will be responsible for stewarding these programs and building new relationships to reduce hunger and racial disparities.

Annual salary range: $67,500 – $71,500 DOE. The position is open until filled. Application Procedure: Please apply online at the UWKC Career Center via the following link. https://phf.tbe.taleo.net/phf04/ats/careers/v2/viewRequisition?org=UWOKC&cws=37&rid=193

United Way of King County works to build a community where all people have homes, students graduate, and families are financially stable