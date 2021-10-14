Bruce Harrell speaks at community event

Seattle mayoral candidate Bruce Harrell was invited to speak at a community event on Oct. 8. More than 250 people attended the dinner at Seattle’s China Harbor restaurant.

Harrell was introduced by former Gov. Gary Locke who described Harrell as someone who is “not driven by ideology or party—but driven by what’s the best thing… the right thing for our community.”

Attendees stood up and greeted Harrell with a rousing round of applause.

He told the crowd, “I will be the mayor who will have an effective police department… 7 minute response times—I will make you safe.”

He also promised not to drive businesses out of the city.

“I will have an environment that is conducive towards jobs and economic development.”

He added, “When I say ‘Dream of a better Chinatown-International District,’ we’ll do more than dream. We’ll put it into action.”