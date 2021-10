Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS) said it raised $325,000 so far from its virtual gala on Oct. 2. The gala is ACRS’ largest fundraiser that brings services to over 30,000 people each year.

The virtual event included interviews and cooking demos by Chef Melissa Miranda of Musang and Chef Varin Keokitvon, and a keynote speech by Rep. Marilyn Strickland. Ty Tufono-Chaussee emceed along with Ron Hippe.