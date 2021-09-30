Social justice grants

The Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning is accepting applications for a new Youth-Led Social Justice Mini-Grant, which will invest up to $100,000 toward youth-led social justice projects. The purpose is to address hate and bias toward Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI), Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual communities.

Grants of $500-$8,000 per applicant will be awarded through a non-competitive process.

The grant was first announced in March 2021 by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and the Seattle City Council in response to increased hate crimes and bias that continue to harm Seattle’s AAPI community.

This grant will invest in and amplify the voices of passionate youth leaders in Seattle advocating for anti-racism, anti-discrimination, and positive change.

Seattle Youth Commissioner and Holy Names Academy student Samara Wijesekera said, “I’m super excited about the [grant] to address hate and bias in our community. It’s very important to have the youth of the city engaged in community initiatives to get support and encourage youth-led change, which will be more sustainable for generations to come.”

Seattle youth, ages 12-24, are eligible to apply in either a written or video format. The deadline to apply is at 5 p.m. on Oct. 25.

For more information, go to tinyurl.com/SeaSJYouthGrant.