On Sept. 9, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan joined Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning leaders, Councilmember Debora Juarez, and staff from the Refugee Women’s Alliance to celebrate the first week of the 2021-2022 Seattle Preschool Program (SPP) school year.

SPP, which has consistently served over 70% BIPOC children, has steadily increased its kindergarten readiness rates and has been closing race-based opportunity gaps since 2016.