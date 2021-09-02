The Pacific Hospital Preservation and Development Authority (PHPDA) is conducting a plan to identify opportunities for future uses of the historic south campus, including the buildings that are south of the Pacific Tower. The PHPDA wants input from the Chinatown-International District and Beacon Hill—to better understand what about the site is most important to you.

The PHPDA uses lease revenue from the property to fund programs consistent with its mission of decreasing disparities in healthcare access and improving healthcare outcomes among King County’s underserved populations.

Your input will be anonymous unless you want to provide your contact information.

Go to the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/NQ9P8ZQ.

To fill out the survey in Mandarin, go to es.surveymonkey.com/r/FMPYSKY.

For Tagalog, go to surveymonkey.com/r/FXPJX9Q.

And for Vietnamese, go to surveymonkey.com/r/FN2HSK8.