OLEO seeks community advisors

The King County Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO) is looking for people who want to help create a more fair and just policing and public safety system to join the Community Advisory Committee for Law Enforcement Oversight (CACLEO). OLEO is a civilian-led agency that represents the interests of the public in its efforts to hold the King County Sheriff’s Office (KSCO) accountable for providing fair and just police services.

CACLEO members work together on behalf of the public to advise on equitable and fair ways to improve the policies, practices, and operations of KSCO and the professionalism of its employees. CACLEO meets monthly and openings are designated for people who live in and reflect the diversity of communities served by KSCO in unincorporated areas of King County and partner cities and agencies that contract with KCSO to receive policing services.

If you are interested in applying, contact OLEO’s Community Engagement Manager, Jenna Franklin, at jenna.franklin@kingcounty.gov or 206-263-3789.