Volunteers helped to distribute 500 boxes of mooncakes to Chinatown seniors last week in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Entrepreneurs Peter Pang and Jin Zhang donated the mooncakes. The donation and distribution was coordinated by Seniors in Action Foundation. It’s one of the organization’s Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations on Sept. 19 at Joyale Restaurant. King County Dow Constantine handed out proclamations and thank-you letters to organizers and donors.