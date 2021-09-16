Kwan-Gett is DOH’s new CSO

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has hired Dr. Tao Kwan-Gett as its Chief Science Officer.

In his new role, Kwan-Gett will serve as DOH’s key spokesperson on public health issues.

Currently, Kwan-Gett is a primary care pediatrician at Virginia Mason Sand Point Pediatrics at University Village and serves as the faculty lead for the Northwest Public Health Primary Care Leadership Institute. He attended Harvard University, moved to Seattle in 1990 to complete his pediatric residency, and has lived in Washington ever since.

Kwan-Gett’s first day with the DOH is Oct. 1.