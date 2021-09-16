Construction of George Fleming Place, which includes 106 affordable apartments near Othello Station, is now finished. Named after former State Sen. George Fleming, the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) is currently leasing studios and one-bedroom to three-bedroom apartments at the building on 7357 43rd Avenue South.

Former Gov. Gary Locke said of Fleming, “He was a role model for so many of us who were starting off in politics: people of color. He epitomized what it is to be a fighter, to stand up for human rights, to stand up for justice.”

Locke called Fleming “the conscience of the state legislature” for his work on affordable housing, civil rights, and civil liberties, including redress for Japanese Americans before it was taken up at the national level.

Fleming was also instrumental in lobbying the legislature to support lottery advertisements in ethnic media outlets.