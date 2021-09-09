Northwest Asian Weekly publisher Assunta Ng and editor Ruth Bayang were named as recipients of Real Change’s annual Editorial Excellence award.

Real Change Managing Editor Lee Nacozy said, “We deeply appreciate the work [Assunta and Ruth] have done recently and have done for years as journalists serving Asian communities.”

Real Change’s mission is to provide opportunity and a voice to low-income and homeless people while taking action for economic, social, and racial justice.

For more info, please visit https://www.realchangenews.org/news/2021/09/08/editorial-excellence-winners-ruth-bayang-and-assunta-ng