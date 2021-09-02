Compassion over Hate Gala

Helping Link-Một Dấu Nối will be celebrating 28 years of service to the Vietnamese American community at its Compassion over Hate Virtual Gala.

The event, on Sept. 16, from 7–8 p.m., will recognize accomplishments, support Vietnamese neighbors and friends, and look to the future.

Highlights include keynote speaker Trang Tu Dang and a short auction.

“When people come to Helping Link, they know someone who understands their culture will be there to help them,” said Minh-Duc Nguyen, Helping Link’s executive director. “After such a difficult year, we are excited to bring the community together for a time of reflection and celebration.”

The goal this year is to raise $100,000 to support Helping Link-Một Dấu Nối’s programs.

For more information about the event and ways to support Helping Link, visit helpinglink.org.