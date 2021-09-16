CID club patrons robbed

Detectives are investigating after multiple men entered a club in the Chinatown-International District (CID) and stole cash from patrons at gunpoint.

Witnesses called 911 at 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 13 to report a robbery inside of a club in the 600 block of South Weller Street.

Officers arrived and spoke with multiple victims who said that five or six men armed with firearms or stun guns entered the club and demanded cash. No one was injured during the robbery.

Detectives are now looking through evidence left at the scene, as well as attempting to recover any surveillance video that may have captured the incident.

If you have any information that may help detectives in this case, please call the tip line at 206-233-5000.