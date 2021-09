Superstar Chow Yun-fat has been given an honorary doctorate from Hong Kong’s Baptist University for his outstanding achievements and contributions to society. At the ceremony last month, the 66-year-old action star expressed gratitude for the doctorate in humanities and thanked Hongkongers for the encouragement and love they had shown him.

Chow dropped out of school at 17 to help support his family, and within the year was accepted into an actor training course.