Bar association honors John C. Yang

The National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) announced on Sept. 15 that it will award one of its Daniel K. Inouye Trailblazer Awards to Asian Americans Advancing Justice’s President and Executive Director John C. Yang.

“The award is given to those who have demonstrated vision, courage, and tenacity that have resulted in substantial and lasting contributions to the AAPI legal profession, as well as the broader AAPI community,” a news release stated.

Yang is an attorney with over 25 years of policy, litigation, and corporate expertise. He served in the Obama administration as senior advisor for Trade and Strategic Initiatives at the U.S. Department of Commerce and co-founded the Asian Pacific American Legal Resource Center.