Asian Hall of Fame 2021 inductees

Ten distinguished icons from the United States and worldwide will be inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame for their legacy, philanthropy, and inter-racial equity.

Class of 2021 inductees are (in last name alphabetical order):

Steve Aoki, the first Asian DJ producer to achieve global recognition in electronic dance music;

Tani Cantil-Sakauye, the first Filipino American woman Chief Justice of California;

Phil Chen, bass guitarist who has recorded with Eric Clapton and Bob Marley;

Ren Hanami, national chairman of the SAG-AFTRA Asian Pacific American Media Committee;

Ken Jeong, comedian;

Sumi Jo, the first Asian musician nominated for an Academy Award Best Original Song;

Nancy Kwan, cinema icon who was the first Asian to grace LIFE Magazine;

Brandon Lee (in memoriam), actor and son of Asian Hall of Fame inductee Bruce Lee;

Dr. Linda Liau; a neurosurgeon who pioneered a brain cancer vaccine; and

Indra Nooyi, the first Indian to be inducted and former CEO of PepsiCo.

The induction ceremony will be held virtually on Nov. 13. Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame advances equality by elevating Asian contributions in national and international narratives.