Wong elected first Asian CSCJ president

Judge Alvin T. Wong was named as president of the Council of State Court Judges (CSCJ) in Georgia—the first Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) to serve as president of any judicial council in that state.

CSCJ consists of over 147 judges and senior judges across 72 counties in Georgia. State Courts have jurisdiction over misdemeanor criminal cases, including traffic, and all civil cases, except domestic relations, real estate, and equity.

In 1998, Wong made history as the first AAPI to run for public office in metro Atlanta and the first to be elected judge in the South.