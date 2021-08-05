Family-owned, Uwajimaya has been serving the local Northwest community for 90 years. At Uwajimaya, quality is what matters—in relationships, experiences, knowledge, health, and food. With aisles of fun and delicious Asian snacks and groceries, live seafood tanks, unique kitchenware, specialty Asian beauty items, and pan-Asian food court, Uwajimaya is sure to surprise and delight you and your taste buds.

Uwajimaya

600 5th Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98104

8 a.m.–9 p.m. Daily

206-624-6248

uwajimaya.com