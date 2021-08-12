Seattle native and founder Christy Innouvong-Thornton, and co-founder Beatriz Aurelio-Saguin, started a snack box business centering on Southeast Asian products.

They also launched a campaign, ‘Spread Asian Joy,’ in response to the significant surge in hate crimes and racism against Asians since the start of the pandemic.

Tuk Tuk Box’s mission is to share Southeast Asian culture and experiences through food. They offer curated subscription boxes and products, partnering with vetted small business owners and local farmers from Southeast Asian communities.