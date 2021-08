Local real estate developer Thach Nguyen has partnered with the Seattle Sounders FC’s philanthropic arm, RAVE Foundation, to build two, small-sided, turf soccer fields near where he grew up.

These fields in Seattle Housing Authority’s NewHolly neighborhood will be free, open for play, and unrentable by outside groups. The goal is to raise $400,000, and every dollar raised will be matched by RAVE and Sounders FC.

To donate, go to https://bit.ly/3Cx1o4J