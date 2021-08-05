Tai Tung is the oldest Chinese restaurant in Seattle since “Grandpa Quan” started it in 1935. Our prices are reasonable, we have a friendly atmosphere, and the wait staff is loyal—some have worked here as long as half a century! In addition, it is a place that holds fond memories for many. Multiple generations of patrons have had their first dates at Tai Tung, Bruce Lee had a favorite table there, and owner Harry Chan is a community fixture.
Tai Tung Restaurant
655 S. King St.
Seattle, WA 98104
11 a.m.–8 p.m. Daily
206-622-7372
taitungrestaurant.com
