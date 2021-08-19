Seattle artists selected for statewide award

Several Seattle artists, including Gabrielle Kazuko Nomura Gainor and Sinae Joy Cheh, have been selected as part of the prestigious Heritage Arts Apprenticeship Program (HAAP).

Created to encourage people to learn a traditional trade, craft, or skill, HAAP conserves and helps carry on cultural traditions important to Washington communities. Through the program, a skilled master artist mentors an apprentice, spending over 100 hours together during the program year.

Gainor will be learning the Kagura tradition, a sacred Japanese dance performed during Shinto ceremonies and rituals. Cheh will be teaching the gayageum, a traditional instrument created in the ancient Korean Kingdom of Kaya.