RVC co-executive directors

RVC announced JoJo Gaon, Anbar Mahar Sheikh, Roshni Sampath, and Chris Rhodes as new co-executive directors, celebrating its shared leadership approach.

“RVC was formed to disrupt systems and traditional ways of doing things that have been harmful to communities of color. One of our strengths lies in having multiple strong leaders who really know our communities, our operations, and our vision,” said Rhodes.

Formerly known as Rainier Valley Corps, RVC started as a nonprofit in 2015, to transform leadership through leadership-development fellowships for people of color in the Seattle area.