Push for recall Sawant effort

The Recall Sawant campaign is gearing up for its final signature-gathering push.
Last week, it said it hit a “significant milestone” with volunteers collecting more than 13,000 unverified signatures. The goal is to collect 14,000 signed petitions through August before submitting to King County Elections.
If it qualifies for the ballot, King County Elections will assign a date for the recall election, likely sometime between Nov. 11–Dec. 26.
“We know that Sawant will go to no end to protect her political career, but this campaign is about holding Sawant accountable for her record of legal and ethical violations while in office, and we will not be deterred,” the campaign said in a news release.
Comments
John Weiner says
Sawant is a upper member of the caste system from India. She has had all the benefits of private education not to mention having the luxury of writing a thesis which was highly undefinable. I believe at the University of North Carolina. She married a wealthy man until she decided to start crawling down into the masses. This kind of maneuvering is extremely complex.
She managed to display her self and gain the trust of a group of people, By acting as they have to live yet now lives in a $300,000 plus house apparently and this leading this group around by their horns. This kind of behavior can become extremely miss leading specially if an individual as her self managed is to collect a large gathering of followers.
Having received significant training in political studies she is a master at manipulating situations regarding the public and government. I hope that someone in the press will take the time to expose the true background of this lady. I should add that I do not live in this area however I follow the news very carefully.