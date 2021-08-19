Push for recall Sawant effort

The Recall Sawant campaign is gearing up for its final signature-gathering push.

Last week, it said it hit a “significant milestone” with volunteers collecting more than 13,000 unverified signatures. The goal is to collect 14,000 signed petitions through August before submitting to King County Elections.

If it qualifies for the ballot, King County Elections will assign a date for the recall election, likely sometime between Nov. 11–Dec. 26.

“We know that Sawant will go to no end to protect her political career, but this campaign is about holding Sawant accountable for her record of legal and ethical violations while in office, and we will not be deterred,” the campaign said in a news release.