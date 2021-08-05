During the pandemic, we lost a lot of business. No matter how challenging it was, we have never given up hope. Our whole family has invested everything into Purple Dot. To let Covid win is to admit defeat. We are grateful that all our employers are healthy during these tough times, and delighted to serve you with the best dim sum and Chinese cuisine. And thank you to our long-time customers for coming back again and again to support us since our reopening.

Purple Dot

515 Maynard Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98104

Sun-Thurs: 9 a.m.–1 a.m.

Fri-Sat: 9 a.m.–2 a.m.

206-622-0288