Dr. Julie Pham of Northwest Vietnamese News announced that she received full funding for her upcoming book, 7 Forms of Respect, within 18 hours of launching a campaign on Indiegogo.

“This book will give you an understanding of what Forms of Respect™ you value and how to communicate that to others. The shared language I will teach you can help you collaborate with any group of people, from coworkers to volunteers,” Pham wrote.

The book is expected to be released in October.