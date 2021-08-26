Northwest Asian Weekly


New charter school

Local families, scholars, community members, and supporters joined Impact Salish Sea Elementary on Aug. 17 for the unveiling of their brand new building in Othello Square.

The brand new, state-of-the-art building—right in the heart of south Seattle—will provide students an abundance of natural light, large classrooms, safe entry, and special rooms for enrichment.

Impact’s mission is to prepare a diverse community of scholars to succeed in college, and to impact their communities as the next generation of equity-driven leaders.

