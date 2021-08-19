Nelson Dong named one of PSBJ’s 2021 Directors of the Year

Nelson Dong, a senior partner in the Seattle office of Dorsey & Whitney and head of its National Security Practice Group, has been named one of eight PSBJ’s 2021 Directors of the Year.

Dong will be honored on Sept. 9, at the Four Seasons Hotel Seattle for his service as a board member for two nonprofit groups, the Washington State China Relations Council in Seattle and the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations in New York City. Both organizations focus on the improvement and promotion of business, educational, and cultural ties between the United States and China.

Dong has also served as an adjunct professor of international law at the Seattle University of Law School. He is a graduate of Stanford University and the Yale Law School.