Man arrested in CID encampment shooting

Police arrested a man at a Chinatown-International District (CID) encampment after he shot a resident of the encampment in an apparent robbery.

Around 3:15 a.m. on Aug. 11, the 25-year-old man reportedly attempted to rob the victim at gunpoint inside a tent. During the robbery, the suspect fired a shot, striking the victim in the neck.

Officers arrived at the encampment, in the 700 block of 10th Avenue South, and found the victim sitting in a chair outside the tent. Police provided medical aid until Seattle Fire transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center.

Police arrested the man—he appeared to be in a state of crisis and was taken to Harborview Medical Center for an evaluation.