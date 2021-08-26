Lynn Nakamoto retiring

Justice Lynn Nakamoto is retiring from the Oregon Supreme Court at the end of 2021, and Gov. Kate Brown is seeking applicants for the appointment. The current court has five women and two men.

Nakamoto, 61, was the first Asian American to serve on the high court. Previously, she served as a judge of the Oregon Court of Appeals.

Before becoming a judge, Nakamoto was a managing shareholder at Markowitz Herbold, a Portland law firm focusing on business litigation. She was also vice chair of the Oregon Board of Bar Examiners in 2001 and chair of the Oregon State Bar Affirmative Action Committee in 2006.