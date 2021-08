Kinokuniya offers a wide variety of books, magazines, and stationery from Japan. We are proud to bring you our extensive collection of Manga, graphic novels, art and design books, cookbooks, travel books, children’s books, and more, both in English and Japanese. We also offer Chinese books at our Seattle store.

Kinokuniya Seattle

525 S. Weller St.

Seattle, WA 98104

10 a.m.—8 p.m. Daily

206-587-2477

usa.kinokuniya.com/stores-kinokuniya-seattle